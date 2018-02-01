Sasha Kidney, 5 Riverside Villas, Kenmare

reposing at her home on Friday from 4 to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare 064-6641244
What Now for High Speed Broadband Plans for Rural Ireland? – February 1st, 2018
Yesterday, Eir announced that it is to pull out of the tender process for the National Broadband Plan. What does this mean for the...
Floating Homes: Could Barges Help Solve Dingle’s Housing Shortage? – February 1st, 2018
There is a national housing shortage. Dingle is experiencing a similar problem. However, it is particularly acute during the summer when seasonal workers come...
Gardaí investigating an assault in the Listowel area
Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an assault near Listowel. The incident happened at 12:20 yesterday afternoon, when a man in his late 20s or...
In Defence of the Court Poor Box – February 1st, 2018
There has been a lot of focus on the use of the court poor box in Kerry courts in which a convicted person makes...
Will Ratifying the UN Convention Improve the Lot of People with Disabilities? – February...
This week, the Government announced that it will finally ratify the UN Convention of the Rights of People with Disabilities. Pádraig Hannafin from Ballyferriter...
Evening Sports Update
HORSE RACING Faugheen and Melon have been declared for Saturday’s BHP Insurance Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and Willie Mullins who trains both Faugheen and...
Ireland Hand 6 Nations Debuts To Stockdale, Aki And Ryan
Ireland will give three players their Six Nations debuts in their competition opener against France on Saturday. Joe Schmidt's picked Ulster centre Jacob Stockdale, Connacht's...
Kerry Minus Patrick Kelly For League Clash With Carlow
Kerry will be without Patrick Kelly for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Carlow. The Clarecastle man has a hamstring injury sustained in...