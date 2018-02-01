Sasha Kidney, 5 Riverside Villas, Kenmare

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her home on Friday from 4 to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare 064-6641244

