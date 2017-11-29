Santa Visits Abbeyfeale on Dec 1st

This Friday evening in Abbeyfeale Santa is visiting at 6pm, there will be the big switch on of the new lights & lots of special treats promised in the Square’
Kerry heroes honoured at the Irish Water Safety Annual Awards
Two Kerry men are among those being honoured for saving lives at the Irish Water Safety National Annual Awards. Edward and Cathal Moore are being...
Owner of yacht which drifted 2,000 miles may come to Kerry to retrieve it
The rescued owner of a yacht which drifted over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic from Newfoundland to Fermoyle may come to Kerry to retrieve...
22 patients on trolleys at UHK
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There's a total...
Trip to the Cottage – November 27th, 2017
Some great music & song from "Éigse Dhiarmuidín" - Paddy & Kevin Glackin, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Conal O Gráda, Peadar Ó Riada & Cór...
Time to Put the Run on Rhododendron – November 28th, 2017
Sheila McGuire says rhododendron is encroaching in a popular bog in the Cockhill / Knocknataggle area of Kilcummin. Sheila Mc Guire says it needs...
Frances Fitzgerald Furore – November 28th, 2017
Just before midday, the Tánaiste announced that she would resign over her handling of Department of Justice emails relating to the Garda legal strategy...