Santa Ignace- March 28th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On ‘In Conversation’, Joe McGill’s guest is award winning concert pianist Santa Ignace. Originally from Latvia, now living in Killorglin, Santa has performed all over the world and as a teacher has handed her knowledge on to the next generation of talented musicians here in Kerry. As well as talking about her life we will hear some of her favourite performances.

