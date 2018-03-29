Santa Ignace- March 28th, 2018

On ‘In Conversation’, Joe McGill’s guest is award winning concert pianist Santa Ignace. Originally from Latvia, now living in Killorglin, Santa has performed all over the world and as a teacher has handed her knowledge on to the next generation of talented musicians here in Kerry. As well as talking about her life we will hear some of her favourite performances.
The manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has called for more education around consent in the wake of the Belfast rape...
The majority of Kerry's Oireachtas members are against repeal of the Eighth Amendment. The five Kerry TDs and three senators have now made their views...
125 people are currently homeless in Kerry. That's according to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government's homelessness figures released for February 2018. The report...
This week's That's Jazz includes the voices of Pearl Bailey and Anita O'Day, anniversaries for Johnny Hodges and Joe Venuti, new music from Bruno...
One unfortunate listener from Kells, Agnes O'Sullivan, woke to a horrible shock to find her 28 hens slaughtered by a mink. She spoke to...