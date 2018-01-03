Sanctions for people peddling cancer cures – January 3rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Dr David Robert Grimes, physicist at Queen’s University Belfast, reacted to a proposal by Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell who’s seeking to introduce laws that would make it a crime to advertise or offer a cure for cancer with methods that haven’t passed medical trials. Dr Grimes spoke to Treasa Murphy.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR