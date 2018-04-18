Sam Moffett Returning To Defend Rally Of The Lakes Title

MOTORSPORT

Last year’s winner of the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes, Sam Moffett will return to defend his title over the May Holiday Weekend when he heads the international entry list for the event. Local Co-driver Noel O’Sullivan takes up the hot seat alongside Sam for the first time and will be hopeful for his first overall win.

Two times Lakes winner Donagh Kelly, along with Roy White & Declan Boyle who have led this event in the past are also set to take part.

The three-day event will begin with a ceremonial start in Killarney’s town centre at 7pm on Friday 4th May.

The real action will commence early on Saturday the 5th with the iconic Molls Gap, followed by the Tim Healy Pass and centralised service in Castletownbere Pier.