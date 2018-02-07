Sales/Commercial Manager Vacancy at Radio Kerry.

One of Ireland’s leading independent radio stations, Radio Kerry is looking for a driven and ambitious Sales/Commercial Manager to join it’s team. Based in Tralee, the successful candidate will have responsibility for the development and growth of the stations revenue, and will have a key role in the company as part of the management team.

Potential candidates should have:

Experience in a senior sales management role.

Exceptional sales & management skills.

Be comfortable with technology.

The vision and drive needed to grow revenue in local, national and online markets.

the role will provide an exciting and rewarding opportunity to join a progressive and successful media company.

To apply please send letter of application including CV to [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday February 19th.