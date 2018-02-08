Sales/Commercial Manager | Radio Kerry

One of Irelands leading Independent Radio Stations, Radio Kerry is looking for a driven and ambitious Sales/Commercial Manager to join its team.
Potential candidates should have
- Experience in a senior sales management role
- Exceptional sales and management skills
- Be comfortable with technology
- The vision and drive needed to grow revenue in local, national and online markets
The role will provide an exciting and rewarding opportunity to join a progressive and successful media company as part of the management team.
To apply please send letter of application, including CV, to [email protected]
The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday February 19th.