Sales/Commercial Manager | Radio Kerry

By
Radio Kerry
-

One of Irelands leading Independent Radio Stations, Radio Kerry is looking for a driven and ambitious Sales/Commercial Manager to join its team.

Potential candidates should have

  • Experience in a senior sales management role
  • Exceptional sales and management skills
  • Be comfortable with technology
  • The vision and drive needed to grow revenue in local, national and online markets

The role will provide an exciting and rewarding opportunity to join a progressive and successful media company as part of the management team.

To apply please send letter of application, including CV, to [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday February 19th.

