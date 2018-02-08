Sales/Commercial Manager | Radio Kerry

One of Irelands leading Independent Radio Stations, Radio Kerry is looking for a driven and ambitious Sales/Commercial Manager to join its team.

Potential candidates should have

Experience in a senior sales management role

Exceptional sales and management skills

Be comfortable with technology

The vision and drive needed to grow revenue in local, national and online markets

The role will provide an exciting and rewarding opportunity to join a progressive and successful media company as part of the management team.

To apply please send letter of application, including CV, to [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday February 19th.