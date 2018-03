A sale has been agreed for a landmark site in Tralee.

The former Goblin/Kerryman site in the Clash Industrial Estate includes 120,000 square feet of commercial units and has been disused for the past ten years.

Auctioneer Ger Carmody, who conducted the sale, says the 15.2-acre site is in a strategic location in Tralee and has good transport links, with easy access to the Tralee Outer Relief Road.

The purchaser of the site has not been revealed.