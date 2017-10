Roadworks to improve safety at a Killarney junction have been approved by councillors.

The works will involve a raised table and revisions to kerb lines at the junction of Beech Road and New Street.

However, councillors would not agree to proposed works at the New Road and Port Road junction including the relocation of the controlled pedestrian crossing.

The plan has been referred back to the council and will come back before Killarney Municipal District members on October 23rd.