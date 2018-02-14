Former environment editor with The Irish Times, Frank McDonald, says that one-off rural houses have damaged villages and towns.
Tralee court awards girl with delayed diagnosis compensation of €45,000
A girl whose dislocated elbow was not diagnosed until her third visit to University Hospital Kerry has been awarded €45,000 in compensation. Tralee Circuit Court...
Killarney Euromillions winner one number short of jackpot
Someone has won €334,000 on a Euromillions ticket bought in Killarney. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Reeks Gateway Centra on the...
Tralee solicitor says money and political will needed to retain courthouse in town centre
A Tralee solicitor says money and political will are needed to retain the town's courthouse in the town centre. The Courts Service is due to...
No to Proposed Oyster Farm Developments – February 14th, 2018
Jerry spoke to one of the organisers of a group opposed to plans for oyster farm applications in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area....
Rural Bungalows Have Blitzed Our Villages – February 14th, 2018
Former environment editor with The Irish Times, Frank McDonald, says that one-off rural houses have damaged villages and towns. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_12_rural.mp3
A Problem Shared – February 14th, 2018
Val and Tony join Jerry every Wednesday to give their perspective on listeners’ problems. This week, one listener believes neighbours are mocking her while...