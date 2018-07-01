Rumours of Eric Trump playing golf at Ballybunion Golf Club

Security is tight in Doonbeg, County Clare, where business man Eric Trump is visiting this weekend.

The 34-year-old son of US President Donald Trump has flown into Shannon Airport on the company jet ahead of a stay at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

The Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation is reportedly in the area for ‘business and golf’.





There were rumours that Eric Trump had been in Ballybunion in recent days.

Meanwhile, Ballybunion Golf Club says Mr Trump and his group were due to play on Friday but did not appear at the course.

However, there’s speculation that he may play the North Kerry course this afternoon.