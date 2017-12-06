RSA warn Kerry motorists of aquaplaning and hazards during yellow wind warning

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising Kerry road users to exercise caution today and tomorrow as Met Éireann issue a yellow weather warning for strong winds.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

They also ask motorists be mindful of objects and debris on the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

They advise motorists to allow extra space between cars and road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists, to drive with dipped headlights at all times and to check tyres.

The RSA the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/hs is particularly high in poor conditions.