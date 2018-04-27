RSA Chair says some TDs disgraceful and self-serving – April 27th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

In a statement, Liz O’Donnell, Chair of the RSA spoke about ‘disgraceful and self-serving’ behaviour of a “tiny minority of rural TDs, who she says are delaying the passage of the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017. Independent TD for Cork South-West, Michael Collins gave his reaction, saying the condition of roads contributes to crashes.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR