The royal visit – Killarney – In Pictures

By
radiokerrynews
-
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales is shown Killarney Arbutus handmade furniture in Muckross House Killarney, Co Kerry, by Head Guide Ann Tangney, where his Great Great Grandmother Queen Vistoria who stayed in Muckross House, Killarney, in 1861. The Royal Visit with his Wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, took place in Muckross House and Killarney House, Killarney, Co Kerry on Friday,.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. The Duchess met with Cllr Marie Healy-Rae with Chief Executive Kerry County Council Moira Murrel. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. The Duchess met with Killarney Tidy Towns Champion Fr Michael Murphy and Chief Executive Kerry County Council Moira Murrel. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. The Duchess met with Killarney Muncipal Area and Killarney Tidy Towns, Yvonne Quill, Eileen O’Donoghue and Kieran O’Halloran.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. Prince Charles and the Duchess sign the Visitors book at Muckross House with Minister For Arts Heritage and the Gaeltacht Affairs, Josepha Madigan T.D. and Chairperson Muckross House Trustees Geraldine Rosney.They were also shown the Visitors book signed by Queen Victoria, they met with Muckross House Trustees, and presented with books.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. Prince Charles and the Duchess sign the Visitors book at Muckross House with Minister For Arts Heritage and the Gaeltacht Affairs, Josepha Madigan T.D. and Chairperson Muckross House Trustees Geraldine Rosney.They were also shown the Visitors book signed by Queen Victoria.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. Prince Charles and the Duchess sign the Visitors book at Muckross House with Minister For Arts Heritage and the Gaeltacht Affairs, Josepha Madigan T.D. and Chairperson Muckross House Trustees Geraldine Rosney.They were also shown the Visitors book signed by Queen Victoria, they met with Muckross House Trustees, and presented with books.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. Prince Charles is Introduced to Trevor Donnelly, Director National Park and Wildlife Services, Denis Reidy, Manager Muckross House and Ann Tangney, Head Guide, Muckross House.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. The Prince of Wales, is introduced to Niall Ó’Donnchú, Assistant Secretary,Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. Ann Tangney Head Guide at Muckross House introduces the Royal Couple at the House.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, with Philip Buckley, District Manager, National Parks and Wildlife Service. Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales vwho Visited Muckross House, Killarney, with his Wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Friday, they visited Quills Farm at Muckross Traditional Farm where they met Irish Harp Maker Tim O’Carroll and listened to Melissa Hegarty. Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, where he met Súgan chair maker Pat Broderick at Quills House, Muckross Traditional Farms. Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, with Philip Buckley, District Manager, National Parks and Wildlife Service. Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, where they visited Quills House, on Muckross Traditional Farms. Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales reacts when he is shown the signature of his Great Great Grandmother Queen Vistoria who stayed in Muckross House, Killarney, in 1861. The Royal Visit with his Wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, took place in Muckross House and Killarney House, Killarney, Co Kerry on Friday,.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales is shown Killarney Arbutus handmade furniture in Muckross House Killarney, Co Kerry, by Head Guide Ann Tangney, where his Great Great Grandmother Queen Vistoria who stayed in Muckross House, Killarney, in 1861. The Royal Visit with his Wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, took place in Muckross House and Killarney House, Killarney, Co Kerry on Friday,.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were inducted as members of the Order of Innisfallen, in recognition of the long standing contribution of British Visitors to Tourism in Killarney, during their visit to Killarney House on Friday.They spend the afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited here in August 1861. Presenting him with their honour is Cathaoirleach Killarney Municipal District Cllr Niall Kelleher and President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul O’Neill.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, with Philip Buckley, District Manager, National Parks and Wildlife Service. Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales and Camilla Duckess of Cornwall, visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, with Head Guide at Muckross House, Ann Tangney Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***
