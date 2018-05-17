As media reports indicate the Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are due to visit Kerry and Cork on a three-day visit this June– and with local reports of embassy officials reportedly surveying locations in Killarney – Jerry speaks to Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher. The Killarney Cathaoirleach is also due to marry his fiancée Linda Gordon next week, on the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to wed.
Protest in Tralee tomorrow in support of victims of CervicalCheck scandal
A protest will take place tomorrow in Tralee in support for victims of the CervicalCheck scandal. Organiser Sheila Daly says it was decided to have...
Canadian man who died on McGuillicuddy Reeks has been named
The Canadian man who died on the McGuillicuddy Reeks on Tuesday has been named. Simon Paquette, who was on the mountain with his fiancé, suffered...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says Prince Charles would receive warm welcome
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says Prince Charles and his wife Camilla would receive a warm welcome in the town. It's being reported...
“I was her dirty secret” – May 17th, 2018
Jerry O’Sullivan reads a letter sent to Radio Kerry from an adopted woman who wrote to Kerry Today to detail her experience after she...
Fórsa Conference at the INEC – May 17th, 2018
Killarney is hosting a national conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions – Fórsa - which has 80,000 members. Fórsa...
A Royal visit for Killarney? – May 17th, 2018
