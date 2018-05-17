A Royal visit for Killarney? – May 17th, 2018

As media reports indicate the Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are due to visit Kerry and Cork on a three-day visit this June– and with local reports of embassy officials reportedly surveying locations in Killarney – Jerry speaks to Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher. The Killarney Cathaoirleach is also due to marry his fiancée Linda Gordon next week, on the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to wed.