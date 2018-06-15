Royal couple enjoy busy visit to Derrynane

Earlier the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall met with descendants of Daniel O’Connell in Derrynane.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilia were shown the famous chariot upon which the Catholic Emancipator was paraded through the streets of Dublin after his release from prison.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by Minister Kevin Boxer Moran, local school children and community groups.





The Royals also met with business people from the area, including Niall Hogan, who’s developed a spray for midges – a product the Prince of Wales seemed to find very interesting:

Joe McGill brings us more from Derrynane:

Marine biologist Lucy Hunt and her team from Sea Synergy Awareness Centre were among those who met the Royal couple in Derrynane.

The Centre raises awareness of plastic pollution in the Ocean.

Local secondary school student Tara Whittington from Colaiste na Sceilge demonstrated her science experiment on the effects of microbeads on prawns, and Holly Galvin from Waterville recited a poem which asks the question ” Can you be a Champion for the Sea”.

The Royal couple also met with sailor Damian Foxall who introduced them to some of the sustainability concepts for the Volvo Ocean Race for which he is Sustainability Manager.