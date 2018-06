Prince Charles and his wife Camillia have just arrived in Derrynane.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are being greeted by descendants of Daniel O’Connell at Derrynane House, Minister Kevin Boxer Moran and local community groups.

Prince Charles will also receive a tour of the sand dunes on Derrynane Beach by Lucy Hunt of Sea Synergy Marine Awareness.





Radio Kerry’s Joe McGill reports from Derrynane: