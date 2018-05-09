Row breaks out in the Dáil between Kerry TDs

A row broke out in the Dáil between Kerry TDs earlier this afternoon.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae says some of the proposed local link routes are letting down the people of Kerry.

However, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin claims the pilot scheme will be used to explore the further rollout of the service.

Danny Healy Rae spoke in the Dáil today about the pilot scheme, which is being proposed by Minster for Transport Shane Ross.

The Independent TD spoke about the frequency of routes in the county, specifically the Castlegregory to Cloghane route, which will operate one Tuesday per month for ten months to bring people to a card game.

Deputy Healy Rae took issue with Minister Griffin’s response.

Meanwhile, the manager of Kerry Local Link, Carmel Walsh says while the provision of routes is welcomed, the pilot scheme isn’t the answer to rural isolation.

She says the national budget of €400,000 simply isn’t large enough to provide services to all parts of the county, however, it’s part of something greater.

Ms Walsh also said it wasn’t realistic to issue a public callout for routes to be included due to budget restraints, so Local Link chose routes where a need currently exists.