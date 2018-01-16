Row over Barry McElduff controversy breaks out at KCC meeting

A war of words broke out about the behaviour of former Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The Tyrone West representative resigned yesterday following controversy after he posted a video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the 1976 IRA Kingsmill massacre.

The row erupted as Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson was attempting to move a motion on personal conscience.

During this he hit out at the behaviour of Mr McElduff which he believed mocked the massacred and inflicted further pain on survivors and relatives.

Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris strongly disagreed with this and said it was because of MrMcElduff’s conscience that he had stepped down.

Her party colleague Robert Beasley then branded Cllr Gleeson a disgrace to nationalism, which Cllr Gleeson totally rejected citing the roles he has played in Irish culture and sport.

Mr McElduff stepped down yesterday, apologised to the families of those who were murdered in the massacre and said there isn’t a sectarian bone in his body.