Councillor suggests local authority and schools partner for cleaner beaches

A Kerry County Councillor has suggested a partnership between the local authority and all schools in the county to maintain beaches.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Cahill says this could be done at a time that suits the schools and would help tackle waste plastic on our shores.

Kerry has 13 Blue Flag beaches and five locations have Green Coast flags.

Kerry County Council says schools close to beaches are already involved in clean ups but said all schools near beaches will be encouraged to take part under the Green Schools Programme.

The council also carries out its own beach cleaning and noted the role played by community groups in maintaining beaches.