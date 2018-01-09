Rossbeigh councillor to put name forward for Dáil run at Fianna Fáil convention

Cllr Michael Cahill has confirmed that he will be a candidate at the upcoming Fianna Fail Convention to contest the next General Election.

The Rossbeigh councillor was co-opted onto Kerry County Council in January 1990 following in the footsteps of his late father Tom Cahill who was a Council member from 1960 to 1989.

Cllr Cahill has successfully contested five Council elections and was re-elected on the first count in 2014.

In 2011 Michael Cahill contested the Fianna Fáil Convention, narrowly missing out to former Minister and Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue, who subsequently lost his seat.

Cllr Cahill then left Fianna Fáil to campaign in that year’s general election for Tom Fleming who had resigned from the party as well.

He re-joined the ranks of Fianna Fáil in 2016.

Ballyheigue’s John Brassil is the current sitting Fianna Fáil TD in the Kerry constituency.

Councillor Thomas McEllistrim from Ballymacelligott has confirmed his hopes to run for Dáil Eireann, should he be nominated by party members.

This follows on from both Kenmare Senator Mark Daly and Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher, both expressing their interest in recent weeks.