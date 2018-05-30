reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Killury Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Rosie Leen nee Cantillon, Dromkeen West, Causeway
The Global Village – May 29th, 2018
JJ takes a Caribbean trip with some slight detours. So expect plenty of Soca, Reggae and Merengue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/globalvillage29thmay.mp3
Cocaine admissions in Kerry treatment centre double in one year
Christine O Sullivan nee Curtin, Killegy Lower, Muchross, Killarney and late of Laharn, Farranfore
Bob Marley – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/definitive29thmay.mp3
Latest Sports
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue Fit & Ready For Championship Action
Kerry Schooboys & Schoolgirls Fixtures
Kerry Star Says Younger Players Inject Confidence To Panel
