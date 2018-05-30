Rosie Leen nee Cantillon, Dromkeen West, Causeway

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Killury Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR