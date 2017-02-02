The Rose of Tralee now says it hasn’t banned transgender women from entering the event.

Executive Chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara, this afternoon confirmed transgender women are welcome to apply to become a Rose.

In an earlier statement today, the organisation said the matter of transgender women entering was not something that they were considering at the moment.

This elicited criticism from the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland.

Mr O’Gara this afternoon said transgender women are women and there is no rule banning women – including transgender woman – from entering.

He said the organisation is serious about its inclusiveness but wants to take care of those who put themselves in the public eye through the festival.

Mr O’Gara said the Rose of Tralee Festival has a duty of care to all.