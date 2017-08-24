Rose of Tralee live coverage reachs over 1.5 million people

Live coverage of the Rose of Tralee over the two selection nights this week reached over 1.5 million people.

That’s according to figures released by RTÉ with viewership reaching a peak of over 720 thousand (720,800) on the second selection night.

66 per cent of all people watching television on Tuesday night tuned into the Rose of Tralee to see Dáithí Ó Sé announce the winner, Offaly Rose Dr Jennifer Byrne.

Over 55,000 Rose of Tralee live streams online were also reported – a 22 per cent increase on last year.