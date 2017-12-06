Rose of Tralee International Festival presented with Spirit of the Emirates Award

The Rose of Tralee International Festival has been presented with the Spirit of the Emirates Award.

It’s an accolade for people and organisations who are recognised for undertaking outstanding work to forge strong links with the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Dr Saeed Mohammad Al-Shamsi, presented the Spirit of the Emirates to the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne and the Managing Director of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara.

The Ambassador says the festival has played a key role in bringing Ireland and the UAE closer through its centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.