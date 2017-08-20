Rose of Tralee finalists find out what night they’ll appear on RTE TV Selections

It has been announced what night the Rose of Tralee finalists will appear on the RTE TV Selections.

Dáithí Ó Sé will interview 18 Roses on Monday night from 8pm and a further 14 Roses on Tuesday night before announcing who has been chosen as the 2017 Rose of Tralee later that night.

In no particular order, the Roses who will appear on Monday night are: Yorkshire, Armagh, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Offaly, Cork, San Francisco, South Carolina, London, Fermanagh, Kentucky, Chicago, Limerick, Toronto, Louth, Donegal, Darwin and Westmeath.

Tuesday night’s show will feature Roses representing: New Zealand, Florida, Kerry, Dublin, Southern California, Texas, Waterford, Galway, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Kildare, Down, Western Canada and Germany.

 

 

