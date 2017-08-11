Rose of Tralee festival says lessons learned from fly on wall documentary

The CEO of the Rose of Tralee festival admits they took the eye off the ball last year with regards to the fly on the wall style programme which saw Roses being told they would not make it to the stage in the Dome and the live Television selection.

Last year was the first year that saw 64 Roses attend the festival in Tralee.

Anthony O’Gara says 64 Roses will once again take part in the International festival in Tralee this year, however this time the 32 Roses who will not make the televised selection will told privately.