Rose of Tralee Festival says it doesn’t discriminate against any minority

The Rose of Tralee Festival says it’s sensitive and supportive of the needs of all women entering the festival, including transgender women, and does not discriminate against any minority.

The festival’s executive chair Anthony O’Gara says when women enter the Rose of Tralee competition, each one is treated with respect.

Mr O’Gara was critical of how the story was headlined in yesterday’s Irish Mirror newspaper.

The report included the festival’s original statement which stated the matter of transgender women entering the competition was not something that they were considering at the moment.

A later statement by the Rose of Tralee clarified that transwomen were welcome to enter.

Mr O’Gara objected to the Mirror’s headline that said ‘Rose of Tralee bans trans’ and the manner in which the subject was handled.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, Mr O’Gara, however, did concede that the festival’s original statement may have appeared to suggest that trans -women could not enter.

This, he said, was not their intention: