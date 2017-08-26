Rose of Tralee described as “excellent and rare opportunity for women to highlight their achievements”

The Rose of Tralee is an “excellent and rare opportunity for women to highlight their achievements”

That’s according to Professor emeritus Pat O’Connor of the University of Limerick.

In today’s Irish Examiner Professor O’Connor, who specialises in sociology and gender studies, rejected criticisms of the competition.

She said her only criticism of the event is that ‘the spotlight was frequently diluted’ by men.

Dr Jennifer Byrne, who represented Offaly, was crowned the 59th Rose of Tralee at the Dome in Tralee this week, the first time the faithful county has taken the title.

The 24-year-old works as a junior doctor at the Accident and Emergency Department of University College Hospital Galway.