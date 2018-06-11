Rose McElligott, née Siles, Ballinvoher, Lixnaw

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.

