Rose McElligott, née Siles, Ballinvoher, Lixnaw

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.
Latest News
Drugs worth €35,000 seized in South Kerry
Drugs with a street value of €35,000 have been seized by Gardai following searches in south Kerry. Investigations are ongoing following the seizure. Twelve properties in...
€400,000 funding allocated to new apprenticeship programme at IT Tralee
€400,000 in funding has been allocated to a new apprenticeship at the Institute of Technology Tralee. It's one of 10 institutes nationally to benefit from...
Union Jack to be flown in Kerry for Royal visit
Union Jack flags will be flown during the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Kerry this Friday. Independent Killarney-based councillor Dónal Grady...
Kerry manager named new principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne
Kerry senior football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has been named as the new principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle. The Lixnaw native takes over from...
Report that Revenue is investigating Airbnb hosts
It's being reported that the Revenue Commissioners have launched an investigation into the income of Airbnb hosts. The short term accommodation letting site warned Kerry...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ross On June 2nd/3rd we held a single stableford competition sponsored by Murphy's Bar . 1...John Cuskelly (17) 41 pts. 2...Donie Broderick (23) 38...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Mayo will play Tipperary in the second round of the football qualifiers. Last year's All Ireland runners up will travel to Semple Stadium having...
Kerry’s Quest For Kennedy Cup Glory Begins Today
Kerry’s quest for Kennedy Cup glory begins today. The Kingdom, in Group 1, open up against Roscommon at 4 o’clock. For our event preview go to http://www.radiokerry.ie/kennedy-cup-preview-2/