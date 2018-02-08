Rose Escorts sought for Rose of Tralee International Festival

Tuesday 20th March is the closing date for Irish men aged 21 to 30 to apply to be Rose Escorts at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival next August. The Rose of Tralee, Dr Jennifer Byrne, and 2017 Rose of Escort of the Year, Thomas Lynch from Castleisland, Co Kerry were in Dublin to officially launch the search for Rose Escorts.

Rose Escorts are being sought for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Those hoping to take part must be aged between 21 and 30.

Reigning Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne and 2017 Escort of the Year, Thomas Lynch of Castleisland launched the search for escorts for this year’s competition, which takes place between the 17th and 21st of August.

The 20th of March is the entry deadline for escorts, the main role of which is to look after his Rose and ensure her time at the festival is memorable and enjoyable.

