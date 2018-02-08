Rose Escorts sought for Rose of Tralee International Festival

Rose Escorts are being sought for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Those hoping to take part must be aged between 21 and 30.

Reigning Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne and 2017 Escort of the Year, Thomas Lynch of Castleisland launched the search for escorts for this year’s competition, which takes place between the 17th and 21st of August.

The 20th of March is the entry deadline for escorts, the main role of which is to look after his Rose and ensure her time at the festival is memorable and enjoyable.