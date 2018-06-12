Roscommon Solstice Choir at a fundraising concert at Killarney Cathedral this Sunday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

This year’s Roscommon Rose, Eimear Reynolds, will lead the 75-member Roscommon Solstice Choir at a fundraising concert at Killarney Cathedral this Sunday at 7.30pm in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry. Tickets, €10, are available from Recovery Haven or at the cathedral on the night.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR