Rosary said along a number of coastal venues today in Kerry

The Rosary has been said along a number of coastal venues today in Kerry.

It’s part of a nationwide initiative stretching in Kerry, from Ballybunion right down along the coast to Valentia Island.

The events were organized to pray for restoration of the faith especially among the youth and to pray for protection of life.

The Rosary on the Coasts for Life and Faith was held this afternoon at 2.30 to celebrate, the ‘Feast of Christ the King’.

Mary Fitzgibbons was one of the organisers of the event at Fenit and she spoke earlier: