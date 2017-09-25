Rosaline Mc Carthy née Curran, 15 Marina Walk, Castlequin, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen today (Mon 25th Sept) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahirsiveen to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin. Enquiries to Garvey Undertakers, Cahersiveen.