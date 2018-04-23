Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Interment will take place in the UK.
Investigation launched into cause of fire in Kenmare church
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a church in Kenmare. Around 9 o'clock this morning the alarm was raised...
Kerry Cycling Campaign requests prosecution figures illegal parking in cycle lanes
There's a huge problem with cars parking illegally in cycle lanes in Kerry. That's according to Keith Phelan of Kerry Cycling Campaign, responding to an...
Kerry citizens urged to check they’re registered to vote for upcoming referendum
Kerry citizens have until next Saturday, the 28th, to apply for entry to the postal or special voters list for the upcoming referendum. While Tuesday,...
Ronald Warren, Garrynagore, Lixnaw
Denis Greaney, Acres, Annascaul.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle this evening (Mon 23rd April) from 5pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Munster legend Alan Quinlan says the Province have to invest in their squad. The 2006 and 2008 European Champions are coming to terms with their...
Draws Made For Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Cup & Shield Competitions
Draws have been made for Cup and Shield competitions across the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League. Padraig Harnett reports
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster coach Johann van Graan has vowed his team will bounce back from their Champions Cup semi final defeat. Racing 92 dashed the hopes...