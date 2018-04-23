Ronald Warren, Garrynagore, Lixnaw

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Interment will take place in the UK.

