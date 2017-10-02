A song written by a Killarney man, Eric Goodmanson and sung by Listowel resident, Frances Kennedy who hails from Freemount, has been watched more than 2 million times.
At least 50 killed in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 people have been killed and over 200 people injured in the deadliest mass shooting in US history. A man opened fire on...
Kerry TD fears repeal referendum debate will be very nasty
A Kerry TD says the campaign surrounding the Eight Amendment referendum will be worse than anything the country has seen before. Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae...
Local Authorities urged to reduce the speed limit to 30 kilometres an hour
Local Authorities are being urged to reduce the speed limit to 30 kilometres an hour to save lives. Ireland is falling behind Europe in setting...
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says it is wrong that events relating to the referendum regarding the Eighth Amendment have been cancelled by a number of...
This morning, Jerry spoke to Darren Benjamin who works in McMullan’s Irish pub in Las Vegas after news emerged of the mass shooting at...
Rollicking Ryanair Tune Goes Viral – October 2nd, 2017
