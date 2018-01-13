Roland Fitzell, Carhoonakilla, Tarbert.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home Tarbert tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 5pm – 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Tarbert. Funeral Service will take place on Monday at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice/Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Unit. House strictly private please.