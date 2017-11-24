Roger O’Halloran, Derryquay, Derrymore East, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. House private, Family only please.

