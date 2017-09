Roger Casement is to be the feature of this year’s Casement Autumn Gathering.

Dr Robert Schmuhl of Notre Dame University, Indiana will give a lecture, entitled ‘Saving Roger Casement: The Exiled Children’s Misplaced Trust’.

The event takes place in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee tonight at 8 o’clock, and will be officially opened by Dr Tim Horgan of Tralee, who will give an introductory talk on Thomas Ashe.