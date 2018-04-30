Robert O Dowd, Lee Drive, Ballinorig, Tralee and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee

Arriving to St. John’s Parish Church on Wednesday morning at 9.30am for 10 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moynalty, Co. Meath. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly private please. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home.

