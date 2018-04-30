Robert O Dowd, Lee Drive, Ballinorig, Tralee and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee

Arriving to St. John’s Parish Church on Wednesday morning at 9.30am for 10 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moynalty, Co. Meath. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly private please. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home.
Latest News
Man falls around ten metres onto ledge at entrance to Dingle Harbour
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at the eastern entrance to Dingle Harbour. It’s understood a man in his fifties fell around...
Garda assaulted on Kerry beach
An investigation is underway following an assault on a Garda on a Kerry beach yesterday afternoon. Between 3 and 4 o'clock Gardaí were dealing with...
Kerry Lyme Disease to protest outside Dáil Éireann
Lyme Disease patients from Kerry will gather outside Dáil Éireann tomorrow to highlight the plight of those fighting tick-borne co-infection and to mark International...
Mid-Kerry rebrands as ‘The Reeks District’
The mid-Kerry region is to re-brand itself as 'The Reeks District'. The re-brand, by the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, includes a new logo, website, visitor centre...
Latest Sports
Kerry Boxers To The Fore At Munster Championships
At the Munster Boxing Championships in Cork, Sliabh Luachra's, Shauna Riordan (G1 42kg) came home with a silver medal. Also, Katelyn Horan (G4...
All-Ireland Title For Kerry Basketball Side
The 1st year girls from Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore have made history in UL, winning the school’s first ever Girls “A” basketball...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 2nd May 2018 Denny Youth League Semi Final (Extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland Afc...