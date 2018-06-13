Robert Murphy, Ballyseedy, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Fernando Hierro insists the turbulence that's seen him installed as the new Spain manager will not derail their World Cup plans. Julen Lopetegui...
Vandals will not deter members of Listowel Tidy Towns as volunteers vow to strive...
Vandals will not deter members of Listowel Tidy Towns following a rampage in the town park. That's according to Listowel Tidy Towns secretary Mary O'Hanlon...
Man charged with Cahersiveen murder further remanded in custody
A man charged with murder in Cahersiveen has been further remanded in custody. Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge,...
Kerry Co-Op AGM underway
Kerry Co-Op's AGM is taking place this afternoon. The co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group plc with a 13.7% stake worth an estimated...
Mollie Walsh nee Reilly, Renard, Caherciveen and formerly of Oldcastle, Co. Meath and Cricklewood,...
reposing at her home in Renard on Thursday from 5pm. Remains will arrive at The O'Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen on Friday at 10.30am for...
Castleisland Gaelscoil Wins Feile Peile Gaeil Linn
Gaelscoil Aogáin of Castleisland have won the Féile Peile Gael Linn which was held in the Muskerry Gaeltacht area of Ballyvourney this week. They defeated...
Kerry Lose To Clare On Penalties In Latest Kennedy Cup Match
Kerry have been beaten in their quarter final of the Bowl Competition at the Kennedy Cup Tournament in Limerick. They came from a goal down...