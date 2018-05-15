Robert Mc Evoy, Balloonagh Est, Tralee & formerly of Hawley Park, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home Tralee this evening (Tues May 15th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of people’s choice in Robert’s name.