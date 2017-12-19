Robert Larkin, Monavalley, Tralee & formerly of Belfast

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 19th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Followed by removal to St James’ Church, Killorglin.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR