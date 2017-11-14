Robert J. Connor, Kilbaha, Moyvane & late of Galway & New Jersey

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane this evening (Tues 14th Nov)  from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon.  Private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR