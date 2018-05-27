Robert Elston, Crough, Lisselton & formerly of London.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday (May 28th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11, Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

