Robert ‘Bob’ Slemin, Feale Drive, Listowel

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday form 2 to 4pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers to Listowel Family Resource Centre Alzheimer Support Group.

