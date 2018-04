Roadworks on a popular tourist route on the Kerry/Cork border have been postponed until October.

Over two million euro will be spent upgrading over three kilometres of the N71 around Glengarriff.

The works which will take up to six weeks had been scheduled to take place over the summer months but have now been postponed until October.

Independent Cllr in West Cork, Danny Collins says this makes sense as the road is very busy during the summer months with tourists: