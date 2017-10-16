Roads/trees down update

Gardaí say three miles outside Kenmare, the Kenmare-Tuosist road is completely blocked due to a fallen tree. Kerry County Council are at the scene.
Inches to Kilgarvan road blocked by fallen tree
Killarney-Rathmore road: debris on the road
N22 Killarney-Farranfore road partially blocked at Kilcummin Cross/Junction at Madam’s Hill
Gullane-Gneeveguilla road blocked by tree
Tree down at Park Road, Killarney
Healy Pass road blocked by fallen tree and tree down at Gortalana, Kilgarvan
N72 road near Castlerosse Hotel closed due to fallen tree
Trees down on Beaufort-Faha road
Roads blocked in parts of Kilcummin and Rathmore-Knocknagree
Tree down on a telephone wire at Tullig Road, Castleisland
Trees down on Killorglin-Glenbeigh road and Killorglin-Beaufort road
Tree down on Finuge to Lixnaw road at Bealkilla
Glenbeigh Rossbeigh junction is now passable
Update 1.29pm
Tree Down on Rathmore to Barraduff Road 3 miles outside Rathmore
N70 road at Blackwater Bridge is partially blocked
Tree down at Dromoughty Road, Kenmare
Tree down at Over the Water, Caherciveen
Multiple trees down on the Killorglin-Beaufort road
Tree down on the Ross Road in Killarney
Tree down at Tiernaboul, Killarney near Post Office
Reports of wires down in a number of locations in greater Killarney area.
Trees down on the Fossa Straight between the Nugget Pub and Fossa Church
Tree down blocking half of the road opposite Kerry group in Listowel.
Tree down on the Killorglin to Glenbeigh Road Killorglin-Glencar road closed at Groyne Cross due to fallen tree in Annandale road.
The Road from Rathmore to Knocknagree is impassable at the moment due to a fallen tree.
Knockacullig South area of Kilcummin or Tagney’s Cross Area road blocked due to fallen tree.
Flood warning at Valentia Road, Cahersiveen near the Ring of Kerry hotel; sgnage will be put in place.
Road completely blocked by fallen trees at Ross Castle.
