Roads/trees down update

Gardaí say three miles outside Kenmare, the Kenmare-Tuosist road is completely blocked due to a fallen tree. Kerry County Council are at the scene. Inches to Kilgarvan road blocked by fallen tree Killarney-Rathmore road: debris on the road N22 Killarney-Farranfore road partially blocked at Kilcummin Cross/Junction at Madam’s Hill Gullane-Gneeveguilla road blocked by tree Tree down at Park Road, Killarney Healy Pass road blocked by fallen tree and tree down at Gortalana, Kilgarvan N72 road near Castlerosse Hotel closed due to fallen tree Trees down on Beaufort-Faha road Roads blocked in parts of Kilcummin and Rathmore-Knocknagree Tree down on a telephone wire at Tullig Road, Castleisland Trees down on Killorglin-Glenbeigh road and Killorglin-Beaufort road Tree down on Finuge to Lixnaw road at Bealkilla Glenbeigh Rossbeigh junction is now passable

Update 1.29pm

Tree Down on Rathmore to Barraduff Road 3 miles outside Rathmore

Tree Down on at Gortnalinney North, Kenmare

Tree down on Ring of Kerry Road 1 mile outside Ballinskelligs road heading towards Waterville

Fencing and branches are all over the road at Liebherr Factory, Fossa, Killarney

Multiple Trees Down on Near Sheen Falls Hotel and Faungort Cross, Kenmare (Power Lines Involved)

Tree Down on at between Kilmurray Estate and Salmon Farm, Kenmare (Power Lines Involved)

Tree down and blocking road at Killaha, Tousist

Main road from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen is completely flooded and impassable 1 mile outside Glenbeigh Village.

Main N22 Tralee Killarney road blocked by a tree outside Killarney close to the Kilcummin turnoff.

ESB Box on fire on Bothar na Marabh, Killarney on a bad bend.

N70 road at Blackwater Bridge is partially blocked

Tree down at Dromoughty Road, Kenmare

Tree down at Over the Water, Caherciveen

Multiple trees down on the Killorglin-Beaufort road

Tree down on the Ross Road in Killarney

Tree down at Tiernaboul, Killarney near Post Office

Reports of wires down in a number of locations in greater Killarney area.

Trees down on the Fossa Straight between the Nugget Pub and Fossa Church Tree down blocking half of the road opposite Kerry group in Listowel. Tree down on the Killorglin to Glenbeigh Road Killorglin-Glencar road closed at Groyne Cross due to fallen tree in Annandale road. The Road from Rathmore to Knocknagree is impassable at the moment due to a fallen tree. Knockacullig South area of Kilcummin or Tagney’s Cross Area road blocked due to fallen tree. Flood warning at Valentia Road, Cahersiveen near the Ring of Kerry hotel; sgnage will be put in place. Road completely blocked by fallen trees at Ross Castle.