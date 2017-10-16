Roads update from Kerry County Council

Kerry County Council has issued this update as of 5pm. It says it will deal with each incident as safety allows. The council says in some instances, crews are already mobilised and are dealing with matters. The council is asking the public to give crews the time and space they need to deal with the situation

Tree on road in Lixnaw village.

Debris on the N69 road at Tannavalla

Ballyhorgan road, Listowel blocked by fallen tree

Trees blocking road at Mortara, Ballylongford, Old Bog Road, Lixnaw, and Banemore Cross

N72 Rathmore to Barraduff now clear

N72 Ballydowney towards Beaufort now clear but some debris

N22 now clear between Farranfore and Killarney

N71 Moll’s Gap road will remain closed to traffic until Tuesday

to traffic until Tuesday Ross Road in Killarney now clear

ESB lines down at Currans, Farranfore

Tree down on Gullane to Gneeveguilla road and Scartaglen to Anablaha

Tree down on cycle lane near Cathedral in Killarney

Gneeveguilla to Rathmore road blocked by tree

Tree down on telephone wire at Tullig Road, Castleisland

Tree down at Tangney’s Cross, Kilcummin

Tree cleared from Lahard, Beaufort road

In Tralee, debris at Caherslee and minor flooding at Kearney’s Road

Crews attending to trees and branches on roads in wider Beaufort area

Trees down but passable on Beaufort to Killorglin road

Glencar to Killorglin road almost cleared

N70 at Blackwater Bridge partially blocked

Tree down at Dromoughty Road, Kenmare and Kilgarvan Road at Ardtully, and Inchees, Kilgarvan

Trees at R569 at Rossacroo are being dealt with

Tree down near Lauragh on Healy Pass Road

Over The Water road in Caherciveen cleared

Debris on roads in Mastergeehy, Dromid, West Cove

Kerry County Council reminds members of the public that power outages should be notified to ESB Networks on 1850 372 999

All Kerry County Council offices will be open as normal from 9am on Tuesday