Roads update from Kerry County Council

Kerry County Council has issued this update as of 5pm. It says it will deal with each incident as safety allows. The council says in some instances, crews are already mobilised and are dealing with matters. The council is asking the public to give crews the time and space they need to deal with the situation
- Tree on road in Lixnaw village.
- Debris on the N69 road at Tannavalla
- Ballyhorgan road, Listowel blocked by fallen tree
- Trees blocking road at Mortara, Ballylongford, Old Bog Road, Lixnaw, and Banemore Cross
- N72 Rathmore to Barraduff now clear
- N72 Ballydowney towards Beaufort now clear but some debris
- N22 now clear between Farranfore and Killarney
- N71 Moll’s Gap road will remain closed to traffic until Tuesday
- Ross Road in Killarney now clear
- ESB lines down at Currans, Farranfore
- Tree down on Gullane to Gneeveguilla road and Scartaglen to Anablaha
- Tree down on cycle lane near Cathedral in Killarney
- Gneeveguilla to Rathmore road blocked by tree
- Tree down on telephone wire at Tullig Road, Castleisland
- Tree down at Tangney’s Cross, Kilcummin
- Tree cleared from Lahard, Beaufort road
- In Tralee, debris at Caherslee and minor flooding at Kearney’s Road
- Crews attending to trees and branches on roads in wider Beaufort area
- Trees down but passable on Beaufort to Killorglin road
- Glencar to Killorglin road almost cleared
- N70 at Blackwater Bridge partially blocked
- Tree down at Dromoughty Road, Kenmare and Kilgarvan Road at Ardtully, and Inchees, Kilgarvan
- Trees at R569 at Rossacroo are being dealt with
- Tree down near Lauragh on Healy Pass Road
- Over The Water road in Caherciveen cleared
- Debris on roads in Mastergeehy, Dromid, West Cove
Kerry County Council reminds members of the public that power outages should be notified to ESB Networks on 1850 372 999
All Kerry County Council offices will be open as normal from 9am on Tuesday