Roads Update in Kerry – 3pm

Some details of roads in the county at 3pm:

Gardaí say three miles outside Kenmare, the Kenmare-Tuosist road is completely blocked due to a fallen tree. Kerry County Council are at the scene.

Inches to Kilgarvan road blocked by fallen tree

Killarney-Rathmore road: debris on the road

N22 Killarney-Farranfore road partially blocked at Kilcummin Cross/Junction at Madam’s Hill

Gullane-Gneeveguilla road blocked by tree

Tree down at Park Road, Killarney

Healy Pass road blocked by fallen tree and tree down at Gortalana, Kilgarvan

N72 road near Castlerosse Hotel closed due to fallen tree

Trees down on Beaufort-Faha road

Roads blocked in parts of Kilcummin and Rathmore-Knocknagree

Tree down on a telephone wire at Tullig Road, Castleisland

Trees down on Killorglin-Glenbeigh road and Killorglin-Beaufort road

Tree down on Finuge to Lixnaw road at Bealkilla

Glenbeigh Rossbeigh junction is now passable

A tree down on the Ring of Kerry road in Ballinskelligs

There’s debris outside the Liebherr factory in Fossa

Caution is advised at ‘Finurt’ Cross in Kenmare, where power lines are down

There’s a tree down at the Kilmurry Estate and Salmon farm in Kenmare

The Glenbeigh road to Cahersiveen is completely flooded and impassable, one mile outside Glenbeigh.