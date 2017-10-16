Roads Update in Kerry – 3pm

Some details of roads in the county at 3pm:
Gardaí say three miles outside Kenmare, the Kenmare-Tuosist road is completely blocked due to a fallen tree. Kerry County Council are at the scene.
Inches to Kilgarvan road blocked by fallen tree
Killarney-Rathmore road: debris on the road
N22 Killarney-Farranfore road partially blocked at Kilcummin Cross/Junction at Madam’s Hill
Gullane-Gneeveguilla road blocked by tree
Tree down at Park Road, Killarney
Healy Pass road blocked by fallen tree and tree down at Gortalana, Kilgarvan
N72 road near Castlerosse Hotel closed due to fallen tree
Trees down on Beaufort-Faha road
Roads blocked in parts of Kilcummin and Rathmore-Knocknagree
Tree down on a telephone wire at Tullig Road, Castleisland
Trees down on Killorglin-Glenbeigh road and Killorglin-Beaufort road
Tree down on Finuge to Lixnaw road at Bealkilla
Glenbeigh Rossbeigh junction is now passable
A tree down on the Ring of Kerry road in Ballinskelligs
There’s debris outside the Liebherr factory in Fossa
Caution is advised at ‘Finurt’ Cross in Kenmare, where power lines are down
There’s a tree down at the Kilmurry Estate and Salmon farm in Kenmare
The Glenbeigh road to Cahersiveen is completely flooded and impassable, one mile outside Glenbeigh.